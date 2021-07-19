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RiseUpNH 7/19/21: Responding to Real and Manufactured Crises
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20 views • July 21, 2021
Our chat took the form of a round robin community discussion on the mounting injuries and death from the so-called COVID vaccine (a CDC whistleblower just put it at 45,000 deaths within three days after vaccination); the every more polarizing rhetoric coming out of mainstream media and Washington; the revelations of Dr. David Martin on the patents that made the pandemic; the World Economic Forum's attempt at "The Great Reset" and how that is currently affecting the economy; and more. On the positive side, we talked about regenerative agriculture and an affordable local medical practice where health choices are respected.
Links:
https://monarcahealth.com/why-choose-direct-primary-care/
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/a-manufactured-illusion-dr-david-martin-with-reiner-fuellmich-9-7-21_hPChWe1no7nxGDM.html
churchofgladtidings/lb/mi/+759kw83
Dr. Martin’s YT Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/
Rebecca Montrone's newsletter: https://myemail.constantcontact.com/-Making-fertilizers--pest-control--more--.html?soid=1103944665376&;aid=yiGCPddXpWE
https://www.restoringeden4naturalhealth.com/
https://home.solari.com/book-review-covid-19-the-great-reset-by-klaus-schwab-and-thierry-malleret/
https://home.solari.com/food-war-farmers-ranchers-our-food-James Corbett on Schwab and WEF: https://www.corbettreport.com/wef/
And https://www.corbettreport.com/greatreset/
Links:
https://monarcahealth.com/why-choose-direct-primary-care/
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/a-manufactured-illusion-dr-david-martin-with-reiner-fuellmich-9-7-21_hPChWe1no7nxGDM.html
churchofgladtidings/lb/mi/+759kw83
Dr. Martin’s YT Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/
Rebecca Montrone's newsletter: https://myemail.constantcontact.com/-Making-fertilizers--pest-control--more--.html?soid=1103944665376&;aid=yiGCPddXpWE
https://www.restoringeden4naturalhealth.com/
https://home.solari.com/book-review-covid-19-the-great-reset-by-klaus-schwab-and-thierry-malleret/
https://home.solari.com/food-war-farmers-ranchers-our-food-James Corbett on Schwab and WEF: https://www.corbettreport.com/wef/
And https://www.corbettreport.com/greatreset/
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