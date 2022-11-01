In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





October 31, 2022





Halloween episode where we roast the progressive left–as we all should be doing.





San Francisco Paul Pelosi fetish hammer fight. Just from the police statement alone, something isn’t right. The left and Crazy Nancy are trying to get out in front of the narrative.





Does Hunter Biden join the show today? The best Hunter impersonator does!





https://teddydaniels.tv/





https://gab.com/teddydanielspa





https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/





SPONSORS





If your retirement funds are worth 3-4 times less than a year ago, Try Goldco, They switch 401ks to metals with no penalty.

Use this number, Tell them Teddy Daniels Sent you, and get up to $10k in Free Silver!





CALL: 855-756-2296 or go to link https://goldco.com/trenches

Double your mental performance with CollaGenius from

Nootopia.





Feel great by clicking this link: http://nootopia.com/teddygenius

Get better rest, and improve your overall wellness, Visit: magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MAGNESIUM BREAKTHROUGH: https://www.magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY: https://www.mypillow.com/





General Manufacturing TEDDY-15: https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/





My Patriot Cigars: mypatriotcigars.com – promo Teddy





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1qs3ac-halloween-hunter-biden-san-fran-fetish-hammer-parties.html



