HALLOWEEN HUNTER BIDEN – SAN FRAN FETISH HAMMER PARTIES
High Hopes
Published 24 days ago |
In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


October 31, 2022


Halloween episode where we roast the progressive left–as we all should be doing.


San Francisco Paul Pelosi fetish hammer fight. Just from the police statement alone, something isn’t right. The left and Crazy Nancy are trying to get out in front of the narrative.


Does Hunter Biden join the show today? The best Hunter impersonator does!


