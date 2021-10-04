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ILLEGAL aliens working on taxpayer funded NOAH Desert Medical Center Construction site
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20 views • October 04, 2021
#NOAH #Phoenix #Invasion
NOAH Desert Health Center
New Medical Center Construction site
Location: 3rd and Caron sts. Phoenix Arizona across from Honor Lincoln Hospital.
Developers: Chase Bank, Raza Development Fund, Phoenix Community Development & Investment Corporation, Orcutt, Winslow Honor Health
Contractors: Kitchell, Fairbanks, Mark of Steel(all suspected IAs observed on site).
I asked several of these contractors for work and was told they were not hiring.
I observed all workers appeared foreign, latino speaking spanish, with no white or black US citizen workers.
Suspected violation of US Title 8 Section 1324 and USC Article 4, Section 4.
FYI: I've investigated over 100 construction sites in California and Arizona. Over 90 percent of workers I've observed on sites are foreign, latinos, speaking spanish. There are virtually no African American workers on construction sites and very few white workers.
Over a 3 year period, I was denied work on all sites and told I needed to know spanish.
Several US citizens I've talked to said their children are not hired on construction sites.
The worst Contractors I've investigated for employing illegal aliens are:
SWINERTON, LA
BOSA, San Diego
ONNI, LA
DOUG MANCHESTER, San Diego
TURNER, San Diego
HOCHTIEF, San Diego(German corp that built Hitler's command bunker)
LAND & SEA, Phoenix
OKLAND, Phoenix
I've also never seen DHS ICE enforcing any employment laws protecting legal US workers on any sites I've investigated & inquired for work at.
Subscribe, follow, like, share, contribute $ to "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" on Gab, Youtube, Brighteon, Bitchute for "Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency".
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports and Commentary by Jonathan Adler. Photographer, Investigative Reporter, Activist.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
I am a supporter of Alex Jones and Infowars.
Email:
[email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
Email
[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
NOAH Desert Health Center
New Medical Center Construction site
Location: 3rd and Caron sts. Phoenix Arizona across from Honor Lincoln Hospital.
Developers: Chase Bank, Raza Development Fund, Phoenix Community Development & Investment Corporation, Orcutt, Winslow Honor Health
Contractors: Kitchell, Fairbanks, Mark of Steel(all suspected IAs observed on site).
I asked several of these contractors for work and was told they were not hiring.
I observed all workers appeared foreign, latino speaking spanish, with no white or black US citizen workers.
Suspected violation of US Title 8 Section 1324 and USC Article 4, Section 4.
FYI: I've investigated over 100 construction sites in California and Arizona. Over 90 percent of workers I've observed on sites are foreign, latinos, speaking spanish. There are virtually no African American workers on construction sites and very few white workers.
Over a 3 year period, I was denied work on all sites and told I needed to know spanish.
Several US citizens I've talked to said their children are not hired on construction sites.
The worst Contractors I've investigated for employing illegal aliens are:
SWINERTON, LA
BOSA, San Diego
ONNI, LA
DOUG MANCHESTER, San Diego
TURNER, San Diego
HOCHTIEF, San Diego(German corp that built Hitler's command bunker)
LAND & SEA, Phoenix
OKLAND, Phoenix
I've also never seen DHS ICE enforcing any employment laws protecting legal US workers on any sites I've investigated & inquired for work at.
Subscribe, follow, like, share, contribute $ to "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" on Gab, Youtube, Brighteon, Bitchute for "Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency".
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports and Commentary by Jonathan Adler. Photographer, Investigative Reporter, Activist.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
I am a supporter of Alex Jones and Infowars.
Email:
[email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
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