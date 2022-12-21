Training Your Arms to Stick

It may look deceiving but this drill is a core element in getting your
arms to 'track and react' (stick) to your opponents arms automatically
ensuring that in the event of an arm-to-arm struggle, your arms will
always be able to capitalize on opportunity before your opponents.
