Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nicole on Winn Tucson: Up to 180 US law firms are on the payroll of the CCP
10 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 15 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2ilbu8eeb8

05/31/2023 Nicole on Winn Tucson: Up to 180 US law firms are on the payroll of the CCP. From the moment they set foot in Communist China, they have compromised themselves. Their job is not to help the Chinese people fight for freedom or protect their human rights but to enrich and strengthen the CCP's power. The lawyers benefited from the CCP and then occupied high positions within the American judicial system, which is deeply concerning.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


05/31/2023 妮可参加Winn Tucson节目：有多达180家美国律师事务所受雇于中共。他们从踏进中共国的那一刻起就已经妥协了。他们的工作不是帮助中国人民争取自由或保护中国人民的人权，而是增强和巩固中共的权力。他们是中共的受益人，却又在美国司法系统占据高位，这令人深感担忧。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket