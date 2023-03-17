https://gettr.com/post/p2bptgr0081
03/16/2023 Senator Roger Marshall: We have a preponderance of evidence that show that this virus came from Wuhan lab, China. And as we continue to look through all these emails, we find a very purposeful cover up by Dr. Fauci and Dr Collins.
03/16/2023 参议员罗杰·马歇尔: 我们有证据优势显示中共病毒来源于武汉实验室。而且，随着我们审阅这些邮件，我们发现福奇和柯林斯博士蓄意掩盖这些事实。
