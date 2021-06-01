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Activated By The SIGNAL - You Need To Know This!
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303 views • June 01, 2021
- Why are they doing all of this to the world?
- We have something which "they" want; but they just can't take it, they need to deceive us into giving it to them WILLINGLY.
- Yes, they may act like they will force you, but that is just COERCION, it's a trick to get you to consentually give it over freely.
- It's unusable to them any other way but more importantly it is UNLAWFUL for them to obtain it any other way.
- Yes, they are BOUND by a "LAW"; but who's law?
- Would you like to know what they want, and why they want it?
Thank You Shaking My Head Productions (Their channels keep getting deleted by Youtube)
Also Join Me on my Other Channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/agentofchange/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/agentofchange
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/realagentofchange
- We have something which "they" want; but they just can't take it, they need to deceive us into giving it to them WILLINGLY.
- Yes, they may act like they will force you, but that is just COERCION, it's a trick to get you to consentually give it over freely.
- It's unusable to them any other way but more importantly it is UNLAWFUL for them to obtain it any other way.
- Yes, they are BOUND by a "LAW"; but who's law?
- Would you like to know what they want, and why they want it?
Thank You Shaking My Head Productions (Their channels keep getting deleted by Youtube)
Also Join Me on my Other Channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/agentofchange/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/agentofchange
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/realagentofchange
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