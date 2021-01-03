Links between the U.S. Election and the CCP | Sidney Powell Released 270 Pages Document

Peter Ramsland is an election security expert. He mentioned in the video that there is a smart thermostat reporting the votes back to China.



Patrick Byrne, founder of the American internet retailer Overstock, funded a team of cybersecurity experts, private investigators and other professionals to monitor voting activity in the election. The team uncovered various irregularities and hacking incidents involving Dominion “this is a slow coup coming at us from China”.



Georgia’s governor Brian Kemp, despite being a Republican and vocally supporting Trump, has been wavering when it comes to election fraud, particularly the verification of ballot signatures. Last month, The Hal Turner Radio Show, a conservative website, quoted top national security intelligence officers from the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force as saying that the FBI has evidence that Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger have accepted bribes.



Attorney Sidney Powell released a document to Zenger News this week about foreign interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. This 270-page document includes affidavits, evidence and testimonies from numerous witnesses and sources.



I want to discuss two items in particular, that is, number 10: “Executive order on imposing certain sanctions in the event of foreign interference in a United States election, September 12, 2018. And number 11, “50 USC 1702 presidential authorities”. Although the Trump team is still fighting the legal battle for the election, the sanctions against the CCP have not weakened one bit.



The election fraud case, in particular, has been met with great resistance in the U.S. courts. In the past, people usually associate the U.S. presidential election as a war between Democrats and Republicans. This time, not at all. There are pro-Trump voices in the Democratic Party as well as anti-Trump voices in the Republican Party.