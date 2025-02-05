🤮Trump, Netanyahu take questions after meeting - Full Sickening Video

Trump, Netanyahu take questions after meeting at White House - Full sickening Video.

Also:

Netanyahu presented Trump with two pagers at a meeting on February 4 — "a regular one and a gold-plated one," the prime minister's office stated. Trump responded by saying that "it was a grand operation."

Adding:

Saudi Arabia rejects the US occupation of Gaza

Saudi Arabia will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without the creation of an independent Palestinian state, the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry said.

"Saudi Arabia emphasizes its categorical rejection of any actions that infringe on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the Israeli occupation policy, the annexation of Palestinian territories or attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians," the ministry said in a statement.



