THIRD SECRET OF FATIMA
Rick Langley
936 Subscribers
39 views
Published 16 hours ago

The 3rd secret is still a secret, it has never been released.

The Third Secret of Fatima was to be revealed in 1960: "because the blessed Virgin wishes it so." (Sister Lucy)

https://www.tldm.org/news/in_1960.htm

---------

The REAL Third Secret of Fatima Explains the Chaos...

https://www.tldm.org/news6/thirdsecret.htm

Also see: FatimaGate: The Third Secret Released on June 26, 2000 Appears to be a Forgery! Read more... https://www.tldm.org/FatimaGate.htm




