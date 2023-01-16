Create New Account
#TheScience™: The 6-Foot Social Distancing Rule Was Completely Made Up
59 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Dr Drew interviews Dr Paul Alexander.

#TheScience™: The 6-Foot Social Distancing Rule Was Completely Made Up

Former CDC Director Robert Redfield professed to Dr. Alexander that they pulled 6 feet out of thin air.  And even Pfizer's Dr. Scott Gottlieb corroborates that there was no science behind the 6-foot rule.

Full Video: https://rumble.com/v24xgn6-inventing-lockdowns-dr.-paul-e.-alexander-exposes-covid-agenda-w-dr.-kelly-.html  


pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

