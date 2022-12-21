VAX INJURED MAN GOES ON EPIC RANT AGAINST DOCTORS HIDING THE TRUTH FROM THEIR PATIENTS (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Philosophers-stone.info pureblood at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EfUl1tJV5Jak/
RED VOICE MEDIAVax Injured Man Goes On Epic Rant Against Doctors Hiding The Truth From Their Patients [VIDEO]
Share Share Share Share Share Tweet Share Share Flip It Comment
“It’s time to start doing the right thing."
"You’re killing people and making people think they’ve gone f*cking crazy!”
Source... https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/12/vax-injured-man-goes-on-epic-rant-against-doctors-hiding-the-truth-from-their-patients/ref/8/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.