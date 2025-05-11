Allegaeon - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2040

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the death metal band, Allegaeon, while on "The Vortex of Violence Tour" with Warbringer, Skeletal Remains, and Summoning The Lich. Allegaeon is currently supporting their newest album, The Ossuary Lens.





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - April 2, 2025

Location - Reggies in Chicago, IL





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

01:26 Driver's Area

02:24 Lounge

05:24 Kitchen

07:19 Bathroom

08:33 Bedroom





