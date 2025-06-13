🇺🇸 PATRIOT ALERT – WASHINGTON STATE UNDER THREAT THIS WEEKEND

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The official podcast of the WA 3%
Behind the Wire is back, and Robert Burwell of the Washington 3% is sounding the alarm.
This Saturday, June 14th, radical leftist groups are launching a “No Kings” Nationwide Day of Defiance — and Washington is a key battleground. These aren’t peaceful protests. Based on past behavior, expect violence, property damage, vandalism, and organized disruption.
But here’s what’s different:
They’re targeting rural, conservative areas — places like Moses Lake, Centralia, Kalama, and Spokane — not just the usual leftist strongholds like Seattle or Olympia. These agitators are being bussed in, funded by taxpayer-supported NGOs, and are looking to provoke and intimidate.
Among the nonprofits organizing this chaos are:
ACLU (multiple branches)
Teachers’ Unions
Indivisible Project
Color of Change
Bend the Arc
Tides Center
Red Cross (yes, really)
And dozens more, all receiving millions in your tax dollars to push this agenda.
Stay alert. Avoid these protest sites. Protect your property. Be vigilant.
They want chaos in our neighborhoods. Don’t give it to them.
> “We stop this with our vote. We take back our counties, our state, our future — by showing up, speaking out, and standing firm.”
📍 A full list of protest locations and sponsoring NGOs is included.
💥 Don’t sit this one out. Engage locally. Vote. Be present.
Patriots, the line is being drawn. Choose to stand on it.
