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Exclusive Interview with his lawyer -- Kyle Rittenhouse Unfairly Smeared by Facebook and MSM -- ise.media
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7 views • September 29, 2020
Video source: https://ise.media/video/exclusive-interview-kyle-rittenhouse-unfairly-smeared-by-facebook-and-msm-40.html
an interview with the attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse about the new video which claims to prove that the 17 year-old acted in self-defense during the shooting deaths of two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin. You can watch the full 11:00 min video at https://ise.media/video/new-kyle-rittenhouse-footage-36.html
an interview with the attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse about the new video which claims to prove that the 17 year-old acted in self-defense during the shooting deaths of two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin. You can watch the full 11:00 min video at https://ise.media/video/new-kyle-rittenhouse-footage-36.html
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