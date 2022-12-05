I never tried to tell anyone what they should or shouldn't do, I just had a few questions and more than a few concerns surrounding what we were being told and what the facts were. When taking into account that the very institution that was created to represent my interest and protect my liberty began telling me who I was allowed to listen to and who I wasn't allowed to listen to, that didn't seem to me to be prioritizing my liberty. And coincidentally the people they were telling me to listen to all agreed with their version of reality. That was just coincidence right? The experts that had everything to lose by searching for the truth were vilified while the experts that benefited from supporting the prevailing government narrative were heralded as heroes. Sacrifice is what defines a hero not obedience. Like I said, I just had questions and for the crime of questioning the gods in white coats, I was insulted, censored, blocked, and dehumanized. I wonder if they thought that would make me less skeptical. So many of my brothers and sisters compromised their character for the promise of safety. So many of my brothers and sisters sacrificed the wellbeing of their children for the promise of safety. So many of my brothers and sisters chose to trust people they didn't know at all instead of standing with friends and family they had known for years. I just had a few questions; and know I have a few more.





