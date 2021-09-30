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DEL BIGTREE:THIS LIVE MASK TEST SHOCKS VIEWERS
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1632 views • September 30, 2021
'The HighWire' host Del Bigtree and son, Ever, conducted a test, using an OSHA-approved Carbon-Dioxide meter, which revealed something about masks which YouTube, Facebook, and other video platforms are trying very hard to censor. What do you think?
#MaskTest #Masks #TheHighWire #DelBigtree
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
#MaskTest #Masks #TheHighWire #DelBigtree
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
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