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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 08-17
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10 views • August 17, 2021
Biden is to blame for everything going on when it comes to Afghanistan. But even RINO Liz Cheney is saying it is Trump's fault. UH - he isn't even in office anymore you bum bunny! The problem is, the media lets insanity like this go out, when anyone with a working brain would know it's not true. But that is where we are today with the left, the media and the lemmings.
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