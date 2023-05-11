Is Biden the next Carter? Fox News poll shows plummeting approval ratings

A new Fox News survey reveals that a record number of Americans feel the economy is getting worse for their family, with 78% rating it only fair/poor. The majority of voters blame the Biden administration's policies on inflation for the economic downfall, with 40% saying the economy or inflation specifically are the most important issues facing the country. Biden's approval ratings have plummeted across the board, with only 30% of voters happy with the current state of affairs. Meanwhile, a military leak sparks national security concerns. Follow Next News for more breaking news.
