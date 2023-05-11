Create New Account
Is Biden the next Carter? Fox News poll shows plummeting approval ratings
Published 19 hours ago

A new Fox News survey reveals that a record number of Americans feel the economy is getting worse for their family, with 78% rating it only fair/poor. The majority of voters blame the Biden administration's policies on inflation for the economic downfall, with 40% saying the economy or inflation specifically are the most important issues facing the country. Biden's approval ratings have plummeted across the board, with only 30% of voters happy with the current state of affairs. Meanwhile, a military leak sparks national security concerns. Follow Next News for more breaking news.

Keywords
current eventseconomygovernmentbidencrisis

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
