Real Friends

The famous Greek historian Herodotus said, “of all possessions a friend is the most precious.” And he was right, at least in part. Studies have shown that friendships bring us happiness and well-being, and not only when we’re young but also when we’re halfway through life and beyond.





We ascribe high value to our friends, to the point that they become a pillar as important as family or a romantic partner. The difference between friends and acquaintances is the degree to which we self-disclose personal information. It’s when we become vulnerable and we open our souls to one another that friendship is born.





Why Are Conservatives Happier Than Liberals?





It may be one of the most surefire findings in all of social psychology, repeatedly replicated over almost five decades of study: American conservatives say they are much happier than American liberals. They also report greater meaning and purpose in their lives, and higher overall life satisfaction. These links are so solidly evidenced that, for the most part, modern social scientists simply try to explain them. They’ve put forth numerous possible explanations.





Study Confirms Telling Difference in Way Conservatives and Liberals Treat Friends





A new study from the Survey Center on American Life shows that the “open-minded” mentality of many liberals is likely a bunch of hot air.





The Survey Center interviewed 2,019 adults, reporting a margin of error of +/- 2.4 percentage points, in its May 2021 American Perspectives Survey to analyze how the tense political climate impacts friendships.





While only 15 percent of people have ended a friendship over political disagreements, there is a clear ideological tilt when the rift political differences can cause is broken down.





“Democrats are twice as likely as Republicans are to report having ended a friendship over a political disagreement (20 percent vs. 10 percent). Political liberals are also far more likely than conservatives are to say they are no longer friends with someone due to political differences (28 percent vs. 10 percent, respectively),” the group explained.





What Is The Real Definition Of A True Friend?





True friends are usually those who offer you support, improve your quality of life, promote self-confidence, provide honesty and unconditional love, and help you progress mentally. It often takes time and effort to foster deep, healthy friendships. You might find new friends by joining various clubs and groups to find others who share your interests and values. Online therapy can be another way to learn about fostering healthy friendships and improving your overall well-being so that you can be a good friend.





