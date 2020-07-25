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Pastor Reveals Spiritual Roots of Black Lives Matters
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23 views • July 25, 2020
Listen to this Pastor unmask and unveil the spiritual roots behind the Black Lives Matters Movement. It isn't pretty. It has roots in witchcraft and divination that originated in West Africa. Watch as she leads the crowd in chanting "Ase", invoking the spirits of the dead ones.
This is a spiritual battle. Pass this on to anyone you know who is involved in BLM. Most people in the movement do not know about these dark spiritual roots.
See also Youtube video, "How Two Black women in LA helped build Black Lives Matters from hashtag to global movement" (30 second mark):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_AfsBp-rO4&;t=57s
This is a spiritual battle. Pass this on to anyone you know who is involved in BLM. Most people in the movement do not know about these dark spiritual roots.
See also Youtube video, "How Two Black women in LA helped build Black Lives Matters from hashtag to global movement" (30 second mark):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_AfsBp-rO4&;t=57s
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