Breaking: Global UFO Pill Pod Invasion! Seen in 8 countries!
Snarky Guy Media
Published 20 hours ago |

Ok, so this is getting ridiculous. They are obviously going all in on Project Blue Beam. I cover at least 8 different sightings in this video, check it out! Below are some links to other balloon/booms/UFO vids I did over the past week.

Balloon Juice 1: https://www.brighteon.com/b67113d4-2abe-4073-86f0-0f450936635e

Balloon Juice 2: https://www.brighteon.com/a795f6f3-19a5-4e4d-a810-67762b95adb0

Balloon Juice 3: https://www.brighteon.com/319b91c0-b110-4aa6-accd-27cb512ac5b9

UFO Juice 001: https://www.brighteon.com/b6995e08-dbad-4b33-b213-bb0740b89aa6

