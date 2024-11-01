A Net Loss Of 100K Jobs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
E.J. Antoni Exposes The True Numbers Behind [Bidan]’s Latest Job Report Disaster
* The headline was a big disappointment.
* The internals were horrific.
* Why do previous months continue to have such big downward revisions?
* These statistics are doctored — and they’re still awful.
* They’ll be revised downward too.
Bannon’s War Room (1 November 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5l65cq-e.j.-antoni-exposes-the-true-numbers-behind-bidens-latest-job-report-disast.html