After a nuclear event, this $11 Bio-Prepping measure will 100X in value...

Potassium Iodide is an essential bio-prepping measure that belongs in your armamentarium. This 25-gram supply of Potassium Iodide would protect you and your family for at least three weeks in a fall-out zone after a nuclear event. It protects the thyroid gland from radiation and mitigates the resulting risk of thyroid cancer.


