237 - 5g Towers Are Human Electric Fencing, Graphene Is The Shock Collar (This Episode is the Technocracy Kryptonite)

Today we are exposing so much of the Technocratic plan it is going to knock their socks off once this info gets out. This episode is a must listen if you listen to any of my podcasts. You will learn ways to get rid of graphene from your body, how to disconnect from the 5g matrix, how to support your health in these times, and how you can stop 5g towers in your area by simply demanding your MAYOR SAY NO!! The MAYORS ARE THE POINT OF AUTHORITY TO REMOVE THESE 5G towers.







Learn more about 5g by watching this video from Dr. Robert Young: https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=63ab2a569d512a03f0c061a8





If you want to hear me broadcast more and support you can get one of my courses at https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com





Or you can become a monthly supporter at

https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com/sow





To find all my episodes and download them all visit https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.libsyn.com





Bless you all and Jesus is Lord and God's WILL will prevail. Now lets share out this info and crush these globalist plans. There whole plans depend on reducing Carbon Dioxide so that they can get more Graphene into humans so they can be controlled. You will see listen and get this knowledge. God says his people perish for lack of knowledge. I believe this episode can help save many nations if they will listen and groups of people come together, listen together, then take action and talk to their leaders!







