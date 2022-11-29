Ben Bergquam - From Douglas Arizona exposing the border invasion!

Frontline America with Ben Bergquam on the Southern Border: Douglas, AZ - Real-time, exposing what is crossing the border and how Border Patrol is doing all they can to capture the invasion!

Please donate to Defend The Border here: https://defendtheborder.givingfuel.com/defend-the-border

We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!

We need you to share our work with friends and family! This is a movement that we MUST win! There is an invasion on our southern borders! JOIN US here: https://defendtheborder.org/contact/ Email us: [email protected]

Find more about us here:

Website: https://defendtheborder.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/defendtheborder/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DefendBorder

Telegram: https://t.me/dtb_defendtheborder

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/defendtheborder/

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DefendTheBorder

Gab: https://gab.com/DefendTheBorder

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/defendtheborder

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_ELEKFY97CGlHsp4YEwxDQ

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1716822

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oj4M7vJe6p3m/

#DefendTheBorder #SaveLives #BuildTheWall #SaveAmerica #CloseTheBorder #TheUnitedWest #JEXIT #BidenBorderCrisis #EveryStateABorderState #TomHoman #TomTrento #ChrisBurgard