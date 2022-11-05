Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Perfect Triangle #119 - 04 November 2022 - Guests: Dr Matthew Raphael Johnson hour 1 + Ayo Kimathi hour 2
60 views
channel image
Rising Tide Media
Published 19 days ago |

Hour 1: Dr Matthew Raphael Johnson (theorthodoxnationalist.wordpress.com) an expert on actual Russian events, joins the show to shine the light of truth on the myriad global lies about Vladimir Putim and Jewkraine. We will also discuss Dr Johnson’s new book: “The Ontology of Death: Patristic Philosophy against Nominalism.” Hour 2: Ayo Kimathi, author of JewsAreTheProblem.com, returns to discuss the November 8th upcoming elections and the despicable treatment of Kanye West by racist jews.


Keywords
big pharmacorruptiondeep statecommunismpowercontrolhidden handilluminatisatanistsmatthew raphael johnsonorthodox nationalistworld governmentinternational jewmodernaworld war elfpfizergain of functionnatural immunitygiuseppedeath jabpublic indoctrinationayo kimathijews are the problem

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket