The Perfect Triangle #119 - 04 November 2022 - Guests: Dr Matthew Raphael Johnson hour 1 + Ayo Kimathi hour 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hour 1: Dr Matthew Raphael Johnson (theorthodoxnationalist.wordpress.com) an expert on actual Russian events, joins the show to shine the light of truth on the myriad global lies about Vladimir Putim and Jewkraine. We will also discuss Dr Johnson’s new book: “The Ontology of Death: Patristic Philosophy against Nominalism.” Hour 2: Ayo Kimathi, author of JewsAreTheProblem.com, returns to discuss the November 8th upcoming elections and the despicable treatment of Kanye West by racist jews.