❗️Official statement from Leonid Slutsky, head of International Affairs in the Russian State Duma:
⚡️"Simeon Boikov, the 'Aussie Cossack' is being persecuted by the Australian Government."
⚡️"Russia will not abandon Simeon Boikov."
⚡️"Australia wants to jail Boikov for his pro-Russian views."
Leonid Slutksy concluded his statement by calling Australia an "allegedly democratic country".
🙏Earlier today Slutsky was spotted marching with Metropolitan Tikhon (Shevkunov) in Crimea.
🔒PS. Today marks 900 Days since @AussieCossack was granted diplomatic asylum inside Sydney's Russian Consulate. Every day is one day closer to Russia's inevitable Victory. 💪
Video from May 26, 2025