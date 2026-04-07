Scenarios for the Rest of 2026 (Bob Kudla)

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We have entered a radically shifting global energy landscape where supply chains and cost of living are being rewritten in real time. Daily rising prices, alliances shifting and the global balance of power is being redrawn.
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