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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1366 - Diann Jimmy Kelley - Report on the crime
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The group broke into the Diann and Jimmy’s home (who are both deaf), and turned off the lights. They then used flashlights to find their way into the kitchen. They flipped over the table and began to beat Jimmy with the butts of their rifles, breaking two of his ribs and leaving him with cuts and bruises all over his body. They tied up Diann and taped her mouth shut, before leaving with duffel bags of the Kelley’s belongings.
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