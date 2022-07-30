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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 29, 2022 - Map, Music, Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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70 views • July 30, 2022

 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 29, 2022


▪️ Sachkovichi village in the Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region was shelled from the AFU’s positions. Power lines damaged, no casualties.


▪️ Russian Armed Forces launched missile strikes on the Ukrainian units’ positions in Kharkiv and in the Chuhuiv and Bohodukhiv districts of the region.


▪️ In Bakhmut (Artemivsk) the AFU’s engineer units keep getting prepared to resist at length. Ukrainian aviation activity spotted in the area of Pidhorodne and Zaitseve.


▪️ Fighting takes place in the outskirts of Vershyny locality where the AFU’s 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade units suffered heavy casualties. The Ukrainian command is re-manning the grouping in this direction: reinforcements have been sent to Kurdyumivka and Mykolaivka Druha.


▪️ In the morning, the Ukrainian Army launched a massive strike on the territory of the correctional facility in Olenivka where Ukrainian soldiers were held. At least 50 prisoners killed, 75 injured.


▪️ The AFU are continuously shelling localities of the Donetsk agglomeration, which results in a great number of casualties. The Ukrainian forces scatter pressure-operated mines in residential areas.


▪️ In Kam'yanka-Dniprovs'ka, Zaporizhzhia region, the Ukrainian army hit a grain depot and destroyed 9,000 tons of gathered wheat.


▪️In the Mykolaiv – Kryvyi Rih direction, the AFU persist in breaching Inhulets River and get prepared to be on the offensive near Vysokopillya and Khreshchenivka.


▪️ Ukraine's 60th Separate Infantry Brigade units are concentrating near Pot'omkyne. Southeastward, firing positions are being organized.


▪️ A Ukrainian sabotage reconnaissance group attempted to filter to the territory near Zolota Balka that is currently under control of the Russian Armed Forces, but failed, suffered losses and retreated to the initial positions.

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russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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