Invasion at the Border. Time for Patriots to Stand Up!

With a caravan of 100,000 plus heading to our southern boarder, word is that we've got special op vets on the ground along with other Patriots looking to go hold the line.



Biden is the biggest Human Traffic'er and doesn't give a damn about America. There are cartel members on our soil and MS-13 and other criminals infiltrating our country. The drugs are coming in to continue to keep American's addicted and many to end up losing their lives to overdose.



It's time to WAKE UP AMERICA before it's too late.



Do your own due diligence and learn The Truth about Covid, The Vax, The Great Reset and more here: bit.ly/3bxBSA2



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