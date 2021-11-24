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Invasion at the Border. Time for Patriots to Stand Up!
TruthTalkWithSteve
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50 views • November 24, 2021
With a caravan of 100,000 plus heading to our southern boarder, word is that we've got special op vets on the ground along with other Patriots looking to go hold the line.

Biden is the biggest Human Traffic'er and doesn't give a damn about America. There are cartel members on our soil and MS-13 and other criminals infiltrating our country. The drugs are coming in to continue to keep American's addicted and many to end up losing their lives to overdose.

It's time to WAKE UP AMERICA before it's too late.

Do your own due diligence and learn The Truth about Covid, The Vax, The Great Reset and more here: bit.ly/3bxBSA2

Be sure you and your family are prepared for the troubled times ahead with My Patriot Supply. Go to www.getpreparedwithsteve.com and use PROMO code TTWS and save.

Not sleeping well or looking for great Christmas gifts? Check out mypillow.com and support Mike Lindell. Use PROMO code TRUTHTALK and get up to 66% off any purchase.
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