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Final EDITION: C4I Special Scott Bennett on Election Fraud resolution evidence to Save America.
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181 views • March 29, 2021
Re-Rated VVVV Very Vital Valuable Video - a historical record of evidence for court - lotsa graphics and info. Must See and share Scott Bennett's fast paced presentation - and Ann Von Reitz's historical info with step by step instructions and documents for You on saving / resurrecting our America. Watch with your family.
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