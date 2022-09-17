The Cure For Asthma Is Pneumonia: A Biblical Proof That Germ Theory Is Wrong...

I have always had asthma and am allergic to cats. To wean myself off asthma medicine, I quit taking the medicine big pharm makes. The result is that I no longer have asthma because I refused to take antibiotics...

There are times when pneumonia overwhelms the body and also when the elderly get pneumonia there could be a very effective strategy to slow and stop the bacteria to a certain point like 1/4 of 1 lung. Then you can monitor both longs and see how each strategy worked. once the 1st lung is over pneumonia then you can discontinue the anti-biotics and let the bacteria do the finished cleaning of the second lung. I'm an incredibly strong man and in my case, If I had care full time I could have gotten by with 1/4 lung capacity. As it turned out this is exactly how my exray looked at the beginning of the 3rd stage of pneumonia, the white phlem stage. One lung was completely white and 3/4 of the second lung had pneumonia. So the body knows what to do and limits the bacteria in 1/4 of one of the lungs and the tail end of the illness is finishing the final quarter of the lung. We can safely say, we must get out of the way and let AwYah do it.