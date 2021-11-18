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Crime or Cover-up? Exposing the World’s Most Dangerous Lie
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818 views • November 18, 2021
Emails, documents, and federal contracts tell a dark story that is still dominating our lives. It's time to cast a light on the shocking truth. Because only with the truth can we emerge from the darkness of this "pandemic" and take back the liberty stolen from us.
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