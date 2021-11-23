Taste and See Banana Cake, Ice Cream & Your Best Life - Ep 20 Sailing With Thankfulness

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Discover what banana cake, pumpkin oil ice cream and living your best life have in common? In this episode of Sailing With Thankfulness, Kerry demonstrates a delicious banana cake creation and drops a hint on how to live your best life. *** Read on for Your Next Step towards Your Own Dream Adventure...
=== Your Own Dream Adventure ===
Take your next step towards you own dream adventure and join with us making a difference in the world...
Join our virtual crew community of like minded Kingdom builders at https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com
=== Follow Us For The Latest Adventures ===
Follow our latest adventures and sailing adventure episodes:
https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/follow-our-boat
=== Books ===
Sailing Around The World mini book: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/sailing-around-the-world-mini-book
Banana Cake/Pudding Recipe: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/taste-see-banana-cake-ice-cream-your-best-life-ep-20
=== Thanks To ===
Music: https://www.bensound.com