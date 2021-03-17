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How to be in Divine Health
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11 views • March 17, 2021
ARE YOU TIRED OF BAD NEWS? Would you like to find out HOW TO STAY HEALTHY and not die during this pestilence that is on the United States and the world? I want to show you from the Bible, medical science and psychological studies HOW TO STAY HEALTHY
The message is not a typical "sermon" -- yet it IS our sermon and is full of useful relevant information -- Information YOU CAN USE! One of the devil's greatest tools is fear. Yet God tells us again and again in the Word, "Fear not." WE DON'T HAVE TO FEAR. While we are not to "tempt God," at the same time, we as true Christians do NOT have to fear!!
Watch this message so you can learn what GOD tells us we can and should be doing during this official health "crisis."
Understand -- this is not just more statistics and lots and lots of bad news -- you're getting plenty of that every day from TV and Radio. NO -- this message is ENCOURAGEMENT and something that could save you -- KEEP YOU -- from getting this widespread virus!
GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU AS YOU FOLLOW THESE BIBLICAL GUIDELINES, obeying God to stay healthy.
Sincerely,
Keith Slough, minister
www.cfmcog.org
The message is not a typical "sermon" -- yet it IS our sermon and is full of useful relevant information -- Information YOU CAN USE! One of the devil's greatest tools is fear. Yet God tells us again and again in the Word, "Fear not." WE DON'T HAVE TO FEAR. While we are not to "tempt God," at the same time, we as true Christians do NOT have to fear!!
Watch this message so you can learn what GOD tells us we can and should be doing during this official health "crisis."
Understand -- this is not just more statistics and lots and lots of bad news -- you're getting plenty of that every day from TV and Radio. NO -- this message is ENCOURAGEMENT and something that could save you -- KEEP YOU -- from getting this widespread virus!
GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU AS YOU FOLLOW THESE BIBLICAL GUIDELINES, obeying God to stay healthy.
Sincerely,
Keith Slough, minister
www.cfmcog.org
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