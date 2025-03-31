BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NASTY NANCY PELOSI HAS OFFICIALLY INSIDER TRADED OVER 💲1 BILLION DOLLARS IN STOCKS❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
167 views • 4 weeks ago

Nancy Pelosi has officially insider traded OVER $1 BILLION DOLLARS in stocks


Luxury items she owns include


- A $30 million dollar Napa Valley Vineyard

- She has a $20 million luxury real estate portfolio comprising of 9 different properties

- A $5 million townhome near Sugar Bowl Ski Resort

- A $25,000 freezer used to store premium grade ice cream

- Making all these trades have gained her an earth shattering net worth of $270 million dollars, not bad for a lifelong public servant


“So how is she able to make so much money to afford these things? Well, it's simple. She has traded over $1 billion in stocks since becoming a politician, and she is the insider information she obtains from private committee hearings to trade.”


Source: https://truthsocial.com/@ThePeopleUnifier/posts/114250140608449563


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9p6q0w [thanks to https://truthsocial.com/@Iloveoreo/114251825250301420 and https://finbold.com/nancy-pelosi-stocks-portfolio-is-up-110-this-year-heres-what-she-holds/ 🖲]


https://pelositracker.app/


https://www.capitoltrades.com/politicians/P000197


https://stockscan.io/nancy-pelosi-stock-tracker


https://www.quiverquant.com/congresstrading/politician/Nancy%20Pelosi-P000197


https://www.benzinga.com/money/what-stocks-does-nancy-pelosi-own


https://altindex.com/congress-trading/nancy-pelosi

Keywords
insider tradingstocksnasty nancy pelosimulti pronged offensivemiddleman grift
