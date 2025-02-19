Jonathan Otto reveals secrets of infra-red LIGHT THERAPY with the Health Ranger

Register free at https://brightu.com to watch the full Cancer Decoded stream





To discover more about the life-changing red light therapy devices, go to https://webinar.redlifedevices.com/rlt-pricing-3/?uid=443&oid=21&affid=912 and use the code RANGER at check out to save 10% on top of all the great discounts and gifts listed on the page!







- Introduction to Cancer Decoded Documentary (0:00)

- Overview of Cancer Decoded Research (2:14)

- Combination Therapies and Light Activation (5:48)

- Details of Cancer Decoded Series (6:17)

- Red Light Therapy and Its Benefits (8:31)

- Challenges in Mainstream Medicine (14:58)

- Bonus Content in Cancer Decoded Series (20:51)

- Light Therapy and Its Mechanism (25:52)

- Integration of Light Therapy in Future Medicine (41:06)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (41:52)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/