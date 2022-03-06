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Rose Quartz Crystal Benefits - Grief, Love/Attract Love, Heart 4th Chakra Support {Nature Revealed}
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21 views • March 06, 2022
In this video I share the healing properties of: Rose Quartz {light pink} – love, calming, compassion, empathy, opens heart to giving/receiving all types of love, raises self-esteem, restores confidence, balances emotions, dissolves fears, worries, grief and resentments, promotes self-love, attracts love
Find handcrafted gifts using healing gemstones and crystals, and so much more at bit.ly/shopholistic
To tap into and live life more aligned with your purpose, and make a living making what you love, join the community I'm building at bit.ly/holisticsupport
Find handcrafted gifts using healing gemstones and crystals, and so much more at bit.ly/shopholistic
To tap into and live life more aligned with your purpose, and make a living making what you love, join the community I'm building at bit.ly/holisticsupport
Keywords
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