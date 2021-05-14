© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Veterans Spokesman Thomas Michelle with MAAP Media
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • May 14, 2021
Veterans for America First Spokesman Thomas Michelle at Arizona State Capitol Speaking to the crowds that assembled in support of the Audit Rally May 13th 2021.
MAAP Real Talk Show copyrights 2021
MAAP Media
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
MAAP Real Talk Show copyrights 2021
MAAP Media
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.