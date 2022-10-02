Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Explaining the Faith - La Salette What Heaven is Telling Us
10 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Fr. Chris Alar


Streamed live on Oct 1, 2022 What is the chilling message that Mary gave at La Salette, France, and why is it important today? Hear Fr. Chris Alar summarize this critical apparition and tell us what we need to know and what we need to do to follow Heaven's instruction.


Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation


To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts


Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L_kF9FI2RT8


Keywords
christianreligioncatholicfrancevirgin maryour ladyla salettefr chris alarmarian apparition

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket