Explaining the Faith - La Salette What Heaven is Telling Us

Fr. Chris Alar
Streamed live on Oct 1, 2022 What is the chilling message that Mary gave at La Salette, France, and why is it important today? Hear Fr. Chris Alar summarize this critical apparition and tell us what we need to know and what we need to do to follow Heaven's instruction.
