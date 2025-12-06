Alien Love Bite with a Reptilian Host – Christine The Pragmatist Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/12/06/alien-love-bite-christine-the-pragmatist/





Christine The Pragmatist joins us at the Cosmic Switchboard to talk about her Alien Love Bite Experience with a man who was a host for a reptilian entity.





In Part 2 Christine and James do a deep dive on The Alien Love Bite, the Breed Out The Love Agenda, the contrived War between Men and Women and much more.