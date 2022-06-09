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Extras to the documentary fabled enemies https://www.brighteon.com/4188b55c-bcb4-402b-bff1-bd34ee7172ec
This is one of the definitive films examining 9/11. Instead of the focus being on physical anomalies surrounding the attacks, which have been examined extensively in other films, it focuses on evidence of a vast intelligence network that provided the aid necessary for the 9/11 plot to succeed. The majority of evidence is sourced from mainstream news outlets, including ABC, Newsweek, the New York Times, and FOX News.