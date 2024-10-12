Steven Anderson's Children Expose his Demon or Rage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Please go to the original video testimonies of the children listed on the channels I mentioned to hear them in their entirety. Miriam's testimony was heart breaking as she cries in the end saying, "Why didn't you love me?" to her parents.
I highly recommend a different approach to witnessing to homosexuals. Watch Becket Cook's testimony on youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKLq2UrrfvE