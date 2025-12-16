BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Australia’s Bondi Beach Attack: What Really Happened?
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
105 followers
1
129 views • 1 day ago

John Michael Chambers speaks with retired Australian Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Bosi about the shocking events reported at Sydney’s Bondi Beach. They examine the official narrative, media response, political fallout, and deeper constitutional issues raised in the aftermath. The discussion explores government power, public trust, and whether crises are being used to justify expanded control — in Australia and beyond.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

official narrativegovernment powerpublic trustjohn michael chamberspolitical falloutricardo bosisydney bondi beachmedia responseconstitutional issuescrisis justification
