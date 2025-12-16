Australia’s Bondi Beach Attack: What Really Happened?

John Michael Chambers speaks with retired Australian Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Bosi about the shocking events reported at Sydney’s Bondi Beach. They examine the official narrative, media response, political fallout, and deeper constitutional issues raised in the aftermath. The discussion explores government power, public trust, and whether crises are being used to justify expanded control — in Australia and beyond.

