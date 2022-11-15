Create New Account
Farmers Engineering Out Seeds Forever
SoldierForLordJesusChrist
Published 13 days ago

This is a part of the big plan to starve the world. Soon you won’t be able to buy seeds that will grow original (way God made them) fruits or vegetables. The only seeds you can find in fruit sold at stores will be small flakes that will not grow. Do you know what excuse they’re using? They say that’s what the people wanted. That’s a joke of an excuse! Genetically modifying what God has created is witchcraft in my view.

