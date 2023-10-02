Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Researchers have developed an airborne mRNA vaccine! Gov Data Shows Triple Vaccinated have developed “AIDS”!
channel image
The New American
2245 Subscribers
340 views
Published 18 hours ago

mRNA Delivered Straight Into The Lungs – No Jab Needed! What could possibly go wrong with this? Also, We all wish this wasn't true, but the data shown by The Expose is compelling. Basically, Canadian data shows that if you have been double or triple vaccinated, you likely harmed your immune system in a major way.  


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.  

Video Sources:

1. 2ndSmartestGuyintheWorld.com - Air Vax — mRNA Delivered Straight Into The Lungs – No Jab Needed.

https://www.2ndsmartestguyintheworld.com/p/air-vax-mrna-delivered-straight-into?utm_source=cross-post&publication_id=400535&post_id=137540817&utm_campaign=1188148&isFreemail=true&r=1spuax&utm_medium=email


2. Expose-News.com - Government of Canada data is truly terrifying; suggesting the Triple Vaccinated have developed “AIDS” & are now 5.1x more likely to die of Covid-19 than the Unvaccinated

https://expose-news.com/2023/10/01/gov-canada-data-triple-jabbed-have-a-i-d-s/


3. MakisMD.substack.com - WORLD FIRST mRNA Cancer Vaccine: 56 yo Australian Dr.Richard Scolyer was diagnosed with worst possible Brain Turbo Cancer. He's now receiving world's 1st mRNA Cancer Vaccine to treat mRNA Turbo Cancer

https://makismd.substack.com/p/world-first-mrna-cancer-vaccine-56?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1385328&post_id=118274764&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=1spuax&utm_medium=email


4. @KevinKileyCA - Biden Administration - "we didn't demand that anyone be fired" despite issuing a worker vaccine mandate for 84 million Americans that was struck down by the Supreme Court. 

https://x.com/KevinKileyCA/status/1707122580082069731?s=20

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
vaccineairbornemrna

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket