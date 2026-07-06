Psychedelics: Opening the Brain's Critical Learning Window | Tania de Jong

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Founder of Mind Medicine Australia and inspirational speaker Tania de Jong joins the Thrive Hour for an enlightening discussion about psychedelic medicine. She explains the remarkable critical learning period that psychedelics uniquely open—a short window of heightened neuroplasticity where the brain becomes far more adaptable (or, more simply, where the brain and body are temporarily reset back to a more youthful state, allowing them to learn, heal, grow, and expand again).

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Scientists are now discovering that this unique window may become a powerful tool not only for expanding human potential, but also for helping the body heal from conditions such as PTSD, trauma, depression, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, addiction, and many other neurological and mental health disorders. We also discuss why this emerging field of research could fundamentally change the way we think about healing, recovery, and human potential.

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See more at https://taniadejong.com or https://mindmedicineaustralia.org.au

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further