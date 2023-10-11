Create New Account
How Did Israeli and U.S. Intel. Agencies Not Know About the Hamas Attack? - Emerald Robinson
Published Yesterday

(Oct 10, 2023) Emerald Robinson is joined by national security expert L. Todd Wood for his analysis of the massive Hamas ‘surprise’ attack on Israel.


The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson: https://rumble.com/v3odyo1-the-absolute-truth-with-emerald-robinson-october-10-2023.html


L. Todd Wood and Creative Destruction Media: https://creativedestructionmedia.com/


Keywords
iranterrorismcurrent eventspoliticsamericaisraelmoneyislamwargenocideafghanistanukraineintelligencemilitary industrial complexnarrativehamasendless warscovidemerald robinsonl todd woodthe absolute truth

